Company showcases year-over-year performance, will host fourth annual ESG Webcast May 23

IFF (NYSE:IFF) today released its 2022 Do More Good Report, which highlights performance and progress against goals set forth in the Do More Good Plan, the Company's environmental, social, governance, plus sustainable solutions (or ESG+) strategy and roadmap that activates its purpose of applying science and creativity for a better world.

The Do More Good Report: IFF's 2022 ESG+ Progress, describes the first full year of performance and progress as One IFF following the 2021 merger with DuPont's Nutrition Biosciences division. IFF will hold a live webcast to discuss the Company's Do More Good Plan and goals, 2022 ESG+ results, and 2023 sustainability outlook on May 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

"When we launched our Do What Matters Most strategy in 2022, we committed to embedding ESG+ in all we do," said Frank Clyburn, IFF CEO. "Our 2022 Do More Good Report illustrates the steps we're taking to deliver on our commitments to address sustainable development imperatives. Our world-class R&D program and commitment to innovation fuels a pipeline of exciting sustainable solutions that are helping our customers reach their ESG goals and, in turn, responding to heightened consumer expectations on sustainability."

The 2022 Do More Good Report is organized according to the four pillars of the Do More Good Plan, which reflect the areas where the Company can have the greatest positive impact in addressing the world's most pressing sustainable development challenges: Sustainable Solutions; Climate Planetary Health; Equity Wellbeing; and Transparency Accountability.

2022 performance highlights and achievements by IFF include:

Recognized externally for ESG leadership, including being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the third consecutive time, and maintaining the 2022 EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating, placing IFF among the top 1% of companies assessed;

Enabled customers and consumers to save more CO2e than generated at IFF's own manufacturing sites by accelerating the wider adoption of sustainable solutions in the marketplace, as documented by life cycle assessments;

Named to the CDP Climate A list for the eighth consecutive year and completed its first virtual power purchase agreement, expected to cover approximately 30% of the total electricity needs of its European sites when it becomes operational at full capacity in 2024;

Recertified as EDGE Move level globally for its commitment to gender parity, and included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second time;

Introduced a Global Parental Leave Policy that grants a minimum of 16 weeks of 100% paid leave for a new IFF parent, regardless of gender identity or expression;

Linked ESG performance metrics for reduction of greenhouse emissions and increases in company-wide gender representation to the Annual Incentive Plan Award for executive leaders, impacting 2022 variable compensation by 5%;

Completed updates to its Code of Conduct training and certification campaign, achieving a 99.8% acknowledgment rate among employees.

To learn more, visit iff.com/responsibilities and use DoMoreGoodxIFF to follow the conversation on its social channels.

Webcast

IFF will hold a live webcast to discuss the Company's Do More Good Plan, 2022 key performance metrics, progress against 2030 goals and 2023 outlook on May 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET., where Mr. Clyburn will be joined by Michael DeVeau, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations; Dr. Greg Yep, Chief Research Development, Global Integrated Solutions and Sustainability Officer; Ralf Finzel, Chief Operations Officer; Deborah Borg, Chief Human Resources, Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Communications Officer; and Jennifer Johnson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.iff.com.

IFF invites investors, analysts and all IFF stakeholders to participate by phone by calling 1-404-975-4839 from the United States and toll-free from other locations by calling +1-833-470-1428. The access code for the conference call is 758853, and a listen-only webcast will be available at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, IFF will post a recorded version on the Company's website approximately one hour after the event.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005421/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Paula Heinkel

332.877.5339

Media.request@iff.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Bender

212.708.7263

Investor.relations@iff.com