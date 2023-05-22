Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events:

June 6, 2023 at 9:45am ET: TD Cowen Sustainability Week

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and CFO Jordi Lainz will host meetings with investors during the virtual conference, including a fireside chat with covering analyst Gabe Daoud of TD Cowen. Interested investors should reach out to their TD Cowen sales contact directly.

June 7, 2023 at 9:40am ET: UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and CFO Jordi Lainz will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference, including a fireside chat with covering analyst Chris Snyder of UBS. Interested investors should reach out to their UBS sales contact directly or join us virtually. Please find the link here to register for the webcast.

June 8, 2023 at 11:25am ET: Baird Global Consumer, Technology Service Conference

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and CFO Jordi Lainz will host in-person meetings with investors during the conference, including a fireside chat with covering analyst Ben Kallo of Baird. Interested investors should reach out to their Baird sales contact directly.

June 13, 2023: European Investor Roadshow with Deutsche Bank

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and CFO Jordi Lainz will join Deutsche Bank for a day of virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should reach out to their Deutsche Bank sales contact directly.

June 20, 2023 at 9:00am ET: BofA Securities EV Charging Summit

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion will join Marianne Bulot of BofA SECURITIES for a fireside chat during BofA EV Charging Summit. Interested investors should reach out to their BofA SECURITIES sales contact directly to join.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 115 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs approximately 1,200 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox's future operating results and financial position, business strategy and plans, market growth and market opportunity and objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors' in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 673 310 905