October Opening Planned for InterContinental Bellevue at The Avenue in Washington State, Managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, the independent lifestyle division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, will open InterContinental® Bellevue at The Avenue this October. The first Pacific Northwest hotel by InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, it is owned by Fortress Development and is a striking new hospitality and residential development located in downtown Bellevue, Washington.

InterContinental® Bellevue at The Avenue features two towers housing 365 luxury condominiums, a 208-room InterContinental Hotel, 85,000 square feet of high-end retail space, and celebrity chef-led dining. Set in Bellevue's thriving technology hub with views of Lake Washington, the neighboring Seattle skyline and the snow-capped peaks of the Olympic Mountains, the development offers a unique blend of luxury living, world-class hospitality, and retail therapy, all in one place.

The complex is the vision of Fortress Development CEO Andy Lakha. He commented, "Bellevue has evolved into a dynamic center for innovation and deserves a hotel and residential development that mirrors its bright future."

A local team of specialists from Pyramid Global Hospitality are managing the complex, led by seasoned hotelier and General Manager Haje Thurau. He remarked, "Incredible forces of design and ingenuity have gifted Bellevue this beautiful new development that matches the vibrancy of the city. Come October, we look forward to welcoming travelers with the signature service that defines a stay with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts."

The leadership team led by Thurau is well represented by Bellevue region residents and includes Director of Sales and Marketing Matt King, Director of Finance Jeff Sprague, Chief Engineer Jason Kane, Director of Residential Services Linda Waldon, Director of Human Resources Tanya Morseberger and Senior Purchasing Manager Jerry Storer.

InterContinental® Bellevue at The Avenue, set on the corner of NE 8th Street and Bellevue Way, is poised to redefine the downtown Bellevue neighborhood, offering locals and visitors alike an elevated experience of luxury and sophistication. Key details about the complex follow:

Guest Accommodations

The hotel will feature 190 contemporary luxury rooms, ranging from 306 to 380 square feet, 17 suites and panorama suites, ranging from 420 to 600 square feet, and a 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom Presidential Suite.

Dining

Three celebrity chefs will make InterContinental® Bellevue at The Avenue home to their restaurant concepts, building on Bellevue's rising culinary star power. Chef Joshua Skenes, the first and only American chef to garner three Michelin stars cooking entirely over open fire, will bring his fresh take on fine dining to the complex, leveraging the bounties of Washington's mountains, forests, lakes and ocean waters. Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will introduce a world-class Asian fusion restaurant experience inspired by the culinary traditions of his native Japan. And a first-of-its-kind Italian ramen shop will be an elegant marriage of Japanese and Italian culture and cuisine brought to InterContinental® Bellevue at The Avenue by Chef Robbie Felice, previously nominated for James Beard's prestigious Rising Star Chef of the Year award.

Meetings and Events

Bellevue draws some of the world's best and brightest technology specialists, and its growing tech movement will find ample space for gathering at InterContinental® Bellevue at The Avenue. On the third floor and fourth floor of the Avenue Center connected through a sky bridge to the hotel, guests will find over 12,000 square feet of meeting space with nine function rooms. These include a 4,250-square-foot grand ballroom, a 2,400-square-foot junior ballroom, two 400-square-foot meeting rooms, and two exclusive board rooms of 350 square feet each.

