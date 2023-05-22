New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Shapeways, Inc., (NYSE: SHPW) ("Shapeways' or the "Company") today announced their participation in the June 1st Investor Summit. During the presentation, Shapeways Chief Executive Officer, Greg Kress, will discuss how Shapeways is reshaping the global manufacturing market by digitizing the end-to-end process to increase speed, lower costs and enable more flexibility. Shapeways is at an inflection point as it leverages its proven platform to provide on-demand manufacturing services at greater scale while also commercializing its proprietary, purpose-built software.

Event: June 1st Investor Summit Presentation: June 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i26SETDQTLmOdfHgb-l-fA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Shapeways, Inc.

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions using 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit www.shapeways.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

