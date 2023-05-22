Partnership Supports Commitment to Providing High-Quality Products, Supply Chain Continuity, and Exceptional Customer Service

Yaral Pharma Inc., (Yaral Pharma) the United States generics subsidiary of IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA), today announced its expanding partnership with EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, as its key commercialization partner to support the expansion of its portfolio of pain and endocrinology products in the U.S. EVERSANA will provide a full range of services including, but not limited to, third-party logistics (3PL) and critical operations support to ensure best-in-class customer service for Yaral Pharma.

"EVERSANA shares our commitment to providing exceptional customer service," said Stephen Beckman, CEO, Yaral Pharma. "Our initial engagement has exceeded expectations and as we continue to expand our portfolio, we look forward to working together to ensure that this commitment translates to the highest performance levels for our customers."

"We're thrilled to support the needs of Yaral Pharma to help ensure their medications are distributed with the highest level of safety and quality across the U.S.," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

Earlier this year, Yaral Pharma launched its first authorized generic (AG) a prescription, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medicated patch used to treat acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions. As a company dedicated to ensuring access to affordable AGs and complex generic medicines, Yaral Pharma has made great strides in driving access to its lead, non-opioid pain product across the U.S. and its territories.

Bill Punia, Vice President for Supply Chain and Logistics, Yaral Pharma added, "As our trusted 3PL partner, EVERSANA understands the importance of upholding Yaral Pharma's superior supply chain performance. This was best evidenced by the successful launch of our non-opioid pain product. The company provided exceptional accelerated customer set up and delivered product to our customers with an outstanding 100% on-time, in-full KPI."

Yaral Pharma is poised to expand its product line with up to three additional commercial launches this year driven organically and through outside opportunities and external partnerships with a focus on oral solid dosage (OSD), complex and 505(b)2 products. The Company's current portfolio includes products in the therapeutic areas of pain and endocrinology with future expansion planned in the areas of rheumatology, human reproduction, and dermo-aesthetics. For the latest updates on Yaral Pharma, visit www.yaralpharmainc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Yaral Pharma

Yaral Pharma Inc. (Parsippany, NJ) is the U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland. By focusing on people and innovating the ways they're cared for, Yaral Pharma is proud to offer the same values and expertise of its parent company to the U.S. market. Dedicated to ensuring access to affordable authorized generics (AGs) and complex generic medicines that enhance healthcare outcomes, Yaral Pharma offers its customers high-quality products across a range of therapeutic areas, continuity of supply, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.yaralpharmainc.com or contact info@yaral-pharma.com or 866-218-9009.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

