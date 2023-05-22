Innovative Li-Metal chemistry delivers high energy density, high power density, with a focus on safety

Proprietary structure developed for 3D-printing compatibility boosts Li-Metal cell scalability and enables more efficient packaging

Sakuu Cypress is now available to all innovative battery manufacturers interested in licensing this revolutionary battery technology for today's roll-to-roll manufacturing

Sakuu Corporation ("Sakuu"), a transformative additive manufacturing and battery technology company, and creator of the disruptive Kavian platform solution for the commercial-scale production of next-generation batteries and other complex active devices, is today launching its safer, high energy, high power density Li-Metal Cypress cell chemistry for manufacturing licensing.

"Our proprietary lithium-metal battery chemistry delivers key cell performance and safety attributes that enable a new paradigm in battery manufacturing and energy storage," said Sakuu Founder and CEO Robert Bagheri. "We are pleased to launch our Cypress cell chemistry for licensing to today's battery manufacturers, using roll-to-roll manufacturing technology. We at Sakuu are excited to enable the acceleration of electrification for mobility and other markets."

Cypress Performance Characteristics

Sakuu's Cypress cell chemistry is now complete and ready for market. Cypress delivers a combination of impressive performance characteristics for innovative battery manufacturers, notably:

High power: 8C pulse discharge, 3C continuous discharge

Energy density: 750+ Wh/l

Industry-standard certification procedures are underway for Sakuu's Cypress cell chemistry product including UN/UL testing. Samples of our 5Ah pouch cells are available from Sakuu's Silicon Valley battery pilot line facility.

Proprietary Li-Metal Electrochemistry Makes Cells Scalable and Safe

"Lithium-metal battery chemistries produce increased energy density and additional performance benefits, but typically present development challenges due to high reactivity," said Sakuu Senior Vice President Arwed Niestroj, a veteran within the automotive industry. "With Cypress, Sakuu has solved these issues through novel electrochemistry, making lithium-metal chemistry ready for scalable production. The compatibility with 3D-printing will further enhance the effective use of battery packaging volume with new and unique approaches to thermal management. Li-Metal cells have advantages that Sakuu has made attainable, scalable, and safe. Manufacturers can now license this technology."

This year, Sakuu has announced several notable achievements in battery innovation, including the first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery, the first 3D printed patterned lithium-metal anode, and the first 3D printed lithium-metal battery in a custom form factor.

About Sakuu

Sakuu is the creator of the Kavian platform a transformative additive manufacturing approach for commercial-scale production of batteries and other complex active devices by its partners. Additionally, Sakuu is licensing its proprietary battery chemistry to enable partners to produce batteries with significant performance and safety advantages. Initial efforts will focus on using our Kavian platform to print a range of next-generation batteries-from lithium metal to all-solid-state-that can help reduce society's reliance on fossil fuels. Founded in 2016, Sakuu operates two facilities in Silicon Valley, California, where it is headquartered: an innovative battery pilot line facility, and an additive manufacturing engineering facility. To learn more about Sakuu's advancements towards and dedication to a safer, more sustainable electrified future, please visit our website: Sakuu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (Sakuu)

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Sakuu. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Sakuu's product offerings and technology, including its Kavian platform and 3D printing technology, the benefits to battery manufacturers of Sakuu's battery technology and Kavian manufacturing platform. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Sakuu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied upon by any investors as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Sakuu's activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, risks related to delays in the development of Sakuu's products and technology and expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Sakuu's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Sakuu's products; and delays in construction and operation of production facilities. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. There may be additional risks that Sakuu presently does not know or that Sakuu currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Sakuu assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Sakuu does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

