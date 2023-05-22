Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.05.2023
Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David V. Sheehan Issue Joint Statement

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David Sheehan have issued the following joint statement:

Proem Behavioral Health logo

"Nview Health, Inc., now known as Proem Behavioral Health, has exclusive rights to all Sheehan Technology in digital, electronic and pdf versions, except that Dr. Sheehan retains a right to license the paper format of the Sheehan Technology to third parties for distribution as follows: (1) in paper format for any uses; or (2) in fixed-pdf form, paper form, or both for use in clinical or academic research trials or studies."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959221/4024057/Proem_Behavioral_Health_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proem-behavioral-health-and-dr-david-v-sheehan-issue-joint-statement-301826138.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
