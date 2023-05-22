DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 238.7589

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 333165

CODE: BYBU LN

ISIN: LU1681048556

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU LN Sequence No.: 245447 EQS News ID: 1638561 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1638561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2023 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)