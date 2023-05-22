EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Personnel

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ): Magnus Hellström appointed new CEO of SEM



22.05.2023

Magnus Hellström appointed new CEO of SEM companies on August 7, 2023 The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Magnus Hellström as the new CEO of Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) and its subsidiaries 7 August 2023. Magnus succeeds Christina Hallin, who leaves the CEO position at her own request. Christina Hallin is planned to be re-elected to the companies' boards of directors even after this year's Annual General Meeting, which takes place on May 26. Magnus Hellström was born in 1978. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics and Electrical Engineering from Linköping in 2005 and an MBA from Blekinge Institute of Technology in 2020. Magnus joined SEM in 2015 and has been the company's Head of Development and a member of the management team since 2018. Magnus has previously been employed by Bosch and Daimler-Benz in Germany. Christina Hallin holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and has been a board member of SEM since 2016. She has been the company's CEO since January 2021. In addition to the continued board assignments in the SEM companies, Christina is a member of the boards of Bulten AB and Norbit ASA. The Board wants to express its gratitude to Christina for her contributions during the past years and wishes Magnus the best success in his important assignment as new Managing Director and CEO for SEM.



Åmål 2023-05-22

Halvar Jonzon

Chairman of the Board For more information, please contact: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70 663 65 67

