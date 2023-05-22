Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (280/23)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 23, 2023. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New Long Name/Long Symbol --------------------------------------- SE0020182665 TRACKER CINTAS NORDNET --------------------------------------- SE0020182673 TRACKER COSTCO NORDNET --------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80.