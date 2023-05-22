Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 14:36
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nobu Hospitality Expands into Lisbon

Nobu Hospitality set to open its first hotel and restaurant in Portugal

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, is pleased to announce its expansion into Portugal marking another significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

NOBU HOSPITALITY LEADERSHIP (PRNewsFoto/Nobu Hospitality)

The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Lisbon is the first stage of Nobu Hospitality's planned expansion into Portugal which is part of the group's global growth strategy. With its distinctive blend of luxury, culinary innovation, and immersive guest experiences, Nobu Hospitality continues to redefine the hospitality landscape.

The first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in Portugal will be situated in the heart of Lisbon, on the famed Avenida da Liberdade. This prestigious address, renowned for its luxury boutiques and distinct 19th century architecture, offers discerning travelers direct access to the city's upscale retail, five-star restaurants, and key cultural landmarks. The district of Baixa, the trendy neighborhood of Chiado, and the famous São Jorge Castle, are only a short walk away, making this location the perfect base to explore all that the city has to offer.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are thrilled to be opening our first hotel and restaurant in Portugal, and it is fitting that Lisbon is our first venture into the destination. With its rich history, vibrant food scene, and impressive neoclassical architecture, Lisbon is the ideal destination for our brand. We look forward to bringing the Nobu brand to Lisbon as part of our Portugal growth strategy."

www.nobuhotels.com/lisbon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082345/NOBU_HOSPITALITY_LEADERSHIP.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobu-hospitality-expands-into-lisbon-301830755.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.