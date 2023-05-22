Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Investor Conference in Los Angeles on June 7, 2023 at 4:00pm Pacific Time.

The presentation will be available via webcast at: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com) and Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com).

For Further Information

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com



