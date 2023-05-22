



DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - A new meme coin frenzy has been all set to roll-out in May where we shall see a 0 Tax trading token making headlines in the meme space in the crypto market. Lauded primarily for its no stealth launch and allowing equal opportunity to all investors without any entry barriers, Degen Rocket Raccoon is the new euphoria in the crypto meme fest.Degen Rocket Raccoon will take the inspiration from Marvel Cinematic Universe's movie Guardian of the Galaxy to launch a Raccoon themed crypto token which shall be simplifying trading and swapping on Uniswap incurring no fees.Highlights:- Degen Rocket Racoon is a community-based Meme Project that introduces 0 Tax on trading- The project comes with no-presale rounds, meaning everyone can participate in an equalized way.- The project is deflationary with 2 Billion Tokens followed by a percentage which shall enter the burning pool.The project aims to draw the true power of the community through its diverse online support proliferation model which shall comprise airdrops, token sales and thriving on organic growth, survival, and fairness.In its initial release, the Degen Rocket Racoon project has already scaled 80% liquidity with the remaining 20% left for CEX reserve allocation, marketing and partnerships and airdrops.The $Rocket Token is already showing the spirit of grit and resilience by launching new initiatives that shall strive for innovation and protecting the environment in the process. The aim of the project is to unlock new frontiers in finance that shall help in driving the crypto space ahead.Their mission to open a new line of passive income has been inspired by a 0 Tax quick swaps with no fees across key DEXes like Uniswap. Following such an announcement, the ecosystem has already witnessed fresh pools of funds arriving on its ecosystem with traders undertaking from small to large transactions shortly after the launch.As the name implies, Degen Rocket Raccoon would help investors sustain with a broken spirit in the bear market where they can open new revenue streams and survive the bloodbath.The Degen Rocket Raccoon team for that reason has made specific plans for an equal entry for all despite their capabilities to become a part of the growing Degen Rocket Raccoon ecosystem. It is now time for you to draw your swords and participate in the galaxy's biggest token hunt with unlimited potential. Degen Rocket Racoon team plans to introduce new features to the project which shall be released shortly. So if you do not want to miss out on the Meme Coin frenzy, grab your wallet and step ahead in the ever growing possibilities in the meme market.Drawing inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Degen Rocket Racoon seeks to deliver an electrifying rush that crypto investors crave. Despite its stealthy launch, this audacious project has swiftly captured public attention, boasting an impressive addition of over 80% liquidity shortly after its release. With its enticing features of a 0% tax rate, LP burning, and renounced ownership, Degen RocketRacoon has sparked a fevered frenzy, leaving many eagerly anticipating a significant surge in value for crypto enthusiasts.Functionally, Degen Rocket Racoon offers equal opportunities for participation in token sales and facilitates feeless trading on the popular Uniswap platform. Additionally, traders can take advantage of the token's 0% tax structure when engaging in transactions on the Uniswap exchange. This project is poised to introduce innovative use cases within the meme ecosystem, with exciting developments yet to be unveiled. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Degen Rocket Racoon leverages the power of ETH validator nodes to finalize transactions within its vibrant ecosystem. While these transactions do involve ETH gas fees, there is a potential for utilizing Layer 2 solutions through bridges, which significantly reduce transaction costs, opening doors for wider participation.With a token supply of over 2 billion and a modest 1239 transfers recorded to date, Degen Rocket Racoon is still relatively new to the market. Yet, the raccoon-inspired token has already managed to captivate attention due to its unique supply cap and the fact that 80% of tokens have already been added to the liquidity pool. Moreover, the project's allure is enhanced by the enticing tax concessions offered to holders of these tokens. Designed to eliminate trading fees when swapping through decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and protocols, the Rocket Token incentivizes high-volume trading across multiple DEXes, fostering an environment of excitement and potential rewards.Notable transactions involving Rocket Racoon have drawn considerable interest, such as those originating from addresses like https://bit.ly/3BKuoqs and https://bit.ly/3OsFyrl. These transactions showcase the purchase of Rocket and subsequent swapping for Bone tokens, providing a glimpse into the growing popularity of the coin. However, these examples merely scratch the surface of Rocket Racoon's bullish trend, as evidenced by the activity of the deployer address at https://bit.ly/3pWXNLn.While it is evident that the Rocket Racoon frenzy has only just begun, the opportunity to benefit from its 0% tax model and potentially share in the gains remains open. Even if you missed out on the initial token distribution, it is not too late to seize the financial opportunities presented by Degen Rocket Racoon. Neglecting such an opportunity could prove costly, as the race towards financial freedom is a journey that waits for no one. So, why delay? If you have yet to embark on the exhilarating adventure of Degen Rocket Racoon and yearn.About Degen Rocket RaccoonDegen Rocket Raccoon, a community driven NFT project introduces new concepts in the Meme market through their 0 Tax, trading-fee free swaps and barrier free ethical token presale.In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, a remarkable phenomenon has captured the imagination of both seasoned investors and enthusiasts alike. This captivating tale revolves around the rise of a viral memecoin, where a charismatic raccoon character named Rocket has taken centre stage. Welcome to the intriguing world of Degen Rocket Racoon.For more information, visit www.rocketcoin.ai/.Media contact:Plato / Amplifi144 E 44th StNew York NY 10017Zephyr@platodata.ioSource: Rocket RaccoonCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.