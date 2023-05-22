Say Goodbye to Plastic Bottles and Hello to Nourished Hair: BRIXY's Shampoo & Conditioner Bars Are Now Available at Whole Foods Market

Just One Year After Launching, the Plastic-Free Hair and Skin Care Brand Expands Onto Shelves of the Health-Conscious Grocery Retailer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / BRIXY, a San Diego-based, plastic-free beauty & wellness brand, announces today its mindfully made haircare products are launching in select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. As this is the eco-conscious beauty brand's debut at Whole Foods Market, BRIXY aims to help shoppers build a better, cleaner shower routine one bar at a time through this special retail relationship.

BRIXY bars in Whole Foods

BRIXY shampoo and conditioner bars

"We are elated that our best-selling, gentle-cleansing shampoos and super-hydrating conditioner bars are now available in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. As an emerging player in the waterless beauty category, this retail relationship is a testament to the quality of our premium hair and skin care bars and further reinforces our commitment to protecting the planet by making sustainable beauty care more accessible," says BRIXY CEO Trey Vilcoq. "Having previously worked alongside Whole Foods Market in providing their shoppers with better-for-you product alternatives, I am thrilled to work with this respected, like-minded retailer once again."

BRIXY's Shampoo & Conditioner Bars deliver a luxuriously sudsy experience, providing at least three times the usage of a standard 8 oz plastic bottle of water-based shampoo. These long-lasting bars are crafted with premium ingredients including coconut oil, cacao seed butter, and argan oil to ensure maximum hydration and balance for healthy hair and scalp. All BRIXY bars are packaged with Forest Stewardship Council-certified paperboard, vegan and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, made with top-quality materials, and free of sulfates, phthalates, and parabens.

The brand's shampoo and conditioner bars are now available for purchase at select Whole Foods Market stores where 1% of each purchase supports BRIXY's non-profit organization that replenishes the planet to safeguard against climate change: ECOEVO.

The initial assortment will include four products, with more innovations to come:

Shampoo Bar - Mint Eucalyptus - MSRP $13.99

Shampoo Bar - Coconut Vanilla - MSRP $13.99

Conditioner Bar - Mint Eucalyptus - MSRP $13.99

Conditioner Bar - Coconut Vanilla - MSRP $13.99

BRIXY was founded by two best friends with a successful track record of disrupting product categories and a passion for creating safe and effective consumer products. As pioneers of the safe products movement, BRIXY is their newest chapter - delivering premium hair and skin care solutions for a better bar, better planet.

ABOUT BRIXY:

The team behind BRIXY is well versed in creating clean and effective body care products. BRIXY creates beauty-conscious personal care products that are mindfully made. Our products are planet-friendly without any plastic packaging, always. We also educate on sustainable living while supporting the planet through our give to a non-profit we created. We are on a mission to disrupt conventional product categories by introducing better alternatives. Better Bar. Better Planet. Please visit gobrixy.com for more information.

