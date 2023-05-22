Corey Ayers Appointed as Director of Product Management for ArmorPoint

Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Tapped to Drive Product Innovation and Customer Success for Security Program Management Solution

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / ArmorPoint, LLC, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Ayers as the new Director of Product Management. Corey joined ArmorPoint in 2020 as the Director of Channel Sales and has now taken on this pivotal role to drive product strategy and innovation within the company.

In his previous role as Director of Channel Sales, Ayers demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributed significantly to ArmorPoint's growth and success. He built strong relationships with key partners, developed effective sales strategies, and played a vital role in expanding ArmorPoint's market presence. Ayers' deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry and his ability to navigate complex channels have proven invaluable to the organization. The channel sales team is now led by Justin Carver, Director of Sales for ArmorPoint.

Now, as the Director of Product Management, Ayers brings his extensive experience and insights to help shape the future of ArmorPoint's product offerings. With a keen focus on customer needs, Ayers will collaborate closely with stakeholders to define and set the product vision, roadmap, and strategy. His expertise in understanding the voice of the customer and the voice of the partner will drive the development of innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of the cybersecurity landscape.

"We have an exciting opportunity to transform ArmorPoint into a platform where cyber professionals can thrive and excel," said Ayers. "I am honored to join the product management team and work closely with stakeholders to shape the future of our offerings, ensuring they provide the tools, visualization, and functionality necessary for cyber professionals to execute their duties effectively."

Ayers' track record of success and dedication to customer satisfaction make him an ideal fit for this critical role. He is passionate about enabling cyber professionals to excel in their roles and will work tirelessly to ensure that ArmorPoint's products and services empower users to execute their duties effectively. Ayers' vision for ArmorPoint aligns with the company's mission to provide a platform where cyber professionals can live and learn, fostering a dynamic environment for growth and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to have Corey Ayers take on the role of Director of Product Management," said David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint. "Corey's previous experience as the Director of Channel Sales has given him deep insights into our customers' needs and an understanding of the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. We have full confidence in his ability to bring additional momentum to our product strategy and drive innovation that will further enhance ArmorPoint's position as a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions."

Ayers' appointment as the Director of Product Management marks another significant milestone for ArmorPoint. The company is committed to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to protect their critical assets from cyber threats. Ayers' leadership and strategic expertise will play a crucial role in driving ArmorPoint's growth and solidifying its position as an industry leader.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program - people, processes, and technology - into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint plan offers a dynamic level of managed security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, Inc., a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider. To learn more about ArmorPoint, visit armorpoint.com.

