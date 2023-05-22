Camojojo INC.: Camojojo Launches New App Update With Explore Feature to Create Content Sharing Community

Empowering Outdoor Enthusiasts to Connect and Share Their Adventures

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Camojojo, a leading trail camera brand, has announced the release of a major update to their app, which includes an exciting new Explore feature. The update, which will be available for download starting from May 21, 2023, will allow users to share their trail camera footage, photos and other related content, creating a platform for users to showcase their work and connect with other outdoor enthusiasts.



New update for camojojo app

The Explore feature in Camojojo is designed to create a dynamic and thriving community among its users. It provides a platform where outdoor enthusiasts can come together, share their experiences, engage in communication, and embark on outdoor explorations together.

"We are excited to launch our new Explore feature, which we believe will take our app to the next level," said William Parker, COO of Camojojo. "We are always looking for ways to innovate and provide the best possible experience for our users. With this update, we are creating a community of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts who can share their experiences, learn from each other, and have more fun in the great outdoors."

Camojojo's latest app update, version V1.8.1, includes several new features and improvements in addition to the Explore module. The update now supports camera-based group chats, allowing users with a camera to create a group and add other users who have already joined the same camera. Group members can share photos and videos related to the camera, communicate with each other, and browse the group's photo album.

Furthermore, the app update enhances the user experience, making it even more friendly and intuitive. Now, anyone who has the Camojojo app can quickly get the hang of it and experience the joy of sharing and connecting with like-minded individuals.

The app update will be available for download on both iOS and Android devices starting from May 21, 2023. Visit their website at https://camojojo.com/pages/download-app to learn more and get started.

About Camojojo

Camojojo is a leading outdoor brand that provides high-quality, durable, and affordable trail cameras for hunting, wildlife observation, and home security. The company's mission is to co-create innovative outdoor products with outdoor enthusiasts. They believe that by working closely with customers, they can develop products that are not only high-quality and reliable but also promote responsible and sustainable outdoor practices.

Contact Information

Ferne Louie

PR Manager

ferne@camojojo.com

SOURCE: Camojojo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756310/Camojojo-Launches-New-App-Update-With-Explore-Feature-to-Create-Content-Sharing-Community