Xinhuanet North America: 'Bohai Rim - the Gulf Cooperation Forum' Kicks Off in Cangzhou

CANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The "Bohai Rim (Cangzhou) -The Gulf Cooperation Forum" was unveiled on May 20 in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, with more than 300 participants from both China and the Arabian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, according to Cangzhou city government.

With "Dual Circulation of Domestic and Foreign Markets - Building a New Pattern of the Bohai Rim and Arabian Gulf" as its theme, the forum subjects focus on "port-to-port shipping", "industry going overseas", and "green chemical industry".

Kang Yanmin, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Cangzhou, said that the forum aims to strengthen all-around exchange and cooperation in industry, culture, science and technology between China's Bohai Rim and the Arabian Gulf region, with 56 cooperation projects achieved, with a total investment of 35.5 billion yuan (about 5.5 billion US dollars).

The host city Cangzhou has a history of 1,500 years and a superior geographical location. In recent years, Cangzhou has given full play to its comparative advantages and vigorously promoted its development, and was among the top 100 cities in China in 2022.

To empower Cangzhou's local, high-quality brand products to expand their global popularity and reputation, Xinhuanet's "Seed Plan" was officially released at the forum. The plan will jointly build a platform for Cangzhou to gather Arabian high-quality brand products to provide consumers with a better choice.

Shen Jiangying, Xinhuanet President, said at the forum that this forum would give Bohai Rim and the Gulf an excellent opportunity to upgrade port-to-port shipping, industry and ecological development. A development pattern of coast-inland win-win operation is around the corner.

Sha Zukang, former UN Under Secretary-General, pointed out that strengthening exchanges and cooperation is a common pursuit of Bohai Rim and the Gulf. All parties are messengers of friendship. "We shall build a bridge to promote cooperation and achieve extraordinary results for both sides," said Sha.

The forum is sponsored by Cangzhou Municipal People's Government and jointly planned by Xinhuanet Co., Ltd.

