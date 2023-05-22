Versapay Welcomes ArcherPoint as Premier Partner for ERP Payments and Collaborative AR

New partnership status sets the strategic foundation for ArcherPoint to expand clients' ERP Payments and Accounts Receivable automation cloud capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Versapay , the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today that ArcherPoint , a Microsoft Dynamics ERP Solutions Partner for Business Applications and Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), has been named a Versapay Premier Partner .

This recognition is part of VersaPay's VersaPartner program for Value Added Resellers (VARs), which provides access to world-class products, resources, and support for partners to drive digital payment adoption, transform accounts receivable teams, and deliver more value to their customers. Versapay's ERP payments offering, which is embedded seamlessly within Business Central, enables users to access and process payments within the ERP system, providing a more intuitive and natural experience.

"After having worked together for close to two decades, we are proud to have ArcherPoint as a Premier Partner in our VersaPartner program for VARs," said Nancy Sansom , Versapay's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our Premier Partners are not only recognized as leaders in the Microsoft Dynamics community, but have target market alignment with our business and a high level of engagement with Versapay."

With more than 20 years of experience in transforming businesses with complex ERP needs, ArcherPoint offers a proven methodology for taking a business to the cloud with expert analysis, functional consulting, and personal finance. As a Versapay Premier Partner, ArcherPoint will provide clients with industry-leading AR automation and best-in-class tools that drive efficiency, accelerate cash flow, and improve the customer experience.

"Over the years, Versapay has offered tremendous products to our clients and our partner relationship has always been strong," said Tammy Fawcett , ArcherPoint's Chief Operations Officer. "Looking ahead, we are excited about the innovation of the Versapay product lines that will continue to support our clients in meaningful ways and ultimately impact their overall success."

Versapay's VersaPartner program boasts three partnership tiers including Associate, Plus, and Premier. With Premier status, ArcherPoint is considered at the highest tier of past performance with Versapay. In addition, the partnership means that ArcherPoint recommends Versapay as the preferred solution provider for ERP payments and AR automation.

For more information on Versapay and the Versapartner program, visit versapay.com/partners .

About?Versapay

Versapay is a collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay has 9,000+ clients and 900,000+ buyers engaged, handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay . To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com .

About ArcherPoint

ArcherPoint has over 20 years of experience transforming businesses with complex ERP needs.?Taking them to the cloud through years of proven methodology. Getting it right the first time with expert business analysis, functional consulting, and personal service. ArcherPoint's?certified, experienced professionals collaborate with clients to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to their unique requirements-from back-office accounting, to?supply chain, inventory, and warehouse management. We serve multiple industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, food and beverage, professional services, and large equipment rental. Our team?of?experts provide full-service ERP implementation, integration, development, 24/7 support, and upgrade services.?With a commitment to quality, ArcherPoint?is dedicated to helping companies realize true business value by giving them access to world-class ERP and cloud solutions that will grow with them to meet their needs now and in the future.?

