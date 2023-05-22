Preservica Collaborates with Microsoft to Simplify Compliance and Archiving for High-Value, Long-Term Records

New Preserve365 solution embeds Preservica's Active Digital Preservation archiving within the Microsoft 365 experience.

BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Preservica, leaders in Active Digital Preservation archiving, has collaborated with Microsoft to launch Preserve365 to simplify compliance by making the archiving and retrieving of high-value, long-term records part of the Microsoft 365 and SharePoint experience.

This new embedded approach turns traditional digital archiving on its head, enabling Microsoft customers to maximize investment in a single, unified information governance strategy across the full records lifecycle without needing to learn, use and maintain separate vendor specific archiving and discovery tools.

In addition, Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation technology minimizes the risk of data obsolescence by automatically maintaining critical high-value records in trusted readable file formats - ensuring they can always be quickly found and actioned over decades for FOI, compliance, legal, brand value and knowledge reuse needs.

Improving compliance accuracy and user productivity

By embedding Preservica's technology within the Microsoft 365 experience, Preserve365 enables Information Managers to "balance collaboration with compliance," making it easy for Microsoft 365 users to copy long-term records to the archive for Active Digital Preservation or move permanent or archival records at disposition. Alternatively, users can preserve by simply selecting existing organizational Microsoft retention labels. Archived and inactive records can be quickly retrieved by users at any time using Microsoft 365 and SharePoint search, with the added benefit they will always be in readable formats.

As well as enabling Microsoft customers to simplify compliance and unify information governance across the full records lifecycle, Preserve365 can also help reduce cost and clutter by streamlining decommissioning projects to enable legacy records migrated into Preserve365 to be surfaced in Microsoft 365.

Preserve365 also supports Microsoft SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive and Exchange archiving.

Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica shared "Our Active Digital Preservation archiving platform is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide including major businesses and government institutions. Preserve365 takes this to the next level, turning traditional archiving on its head by making it easy for Microsoft customers to seamlessly archive and retrieve high-value, long-term records from within the Microsoft 365 and SharePoint experience. We look forward to continuing to collaborate and innovate with Microsoft."

Chris McNulty, Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft 365 at Microsoft Corp added, "Solutions like Preserve365 help our customers maximize the value of their mission critical content in the Microsoft cloud, while ensuring compliance with long-term archiving, retention and security standards. We look forward to continuing to innovate with them for our customers."

Preserve365 is deployed on Microsoft Azure and is designed for organizations with strict regulatory, privacy and security requirements. It is fully managed by Preservica and can be deployed in a private Azure network with dedicated resources or on a customer's own Azure infrastructure.

Preserve365 is Now in Preview and Microsoft customers can learn more and request a free trial by visiting https://preservica.com/preserve365

Preserve365 can also be found on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.

Preservica is a Microsoft Partner and associate member of the Content Services and AI Program.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Our unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades. This means critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by major corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world - including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC - to name a few.

Visit: www.preservica.com

