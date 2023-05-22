BondLink: DC Housing Finance Agency Launches Investor Relations Website

Innovative platform is aimed at attracting investors to its future bond sales

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), a financial intermediary and administrator of affordable housing programs for the District of Columbia, today announced its partnership with BondLink , a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market.

In partnership with BondLink, DCHFA launched a new, free transparency website, DCHFABonds.com , that will more effectively inform investors about its bond programs. The publicly-available resource will centralize the valuable data and documents that detail the credit features of the DC Housing Finance Agency's public financing programs.

"We look forward to providing municipal investors with financial information and documents specifically curated for them on the BondLink platform," said Steve Clinton, chief financial officer of DCHFA.

DCHFA was founded in 1979 with the goal of advancing the District of Columbia's housing priorities by investing in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. It helps achieve this by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

Other municipalities in the region, including the District of Columbia , and other housing financial agencies, including RIHousing , New York State Housing Finance Agency , Finance New Orleans , and the Illinois Housing Development Authority , partner with BondLink.

"We're proud to partner with housing agencies like DCHFA who are increasing engagement with investors through digital channels to grow awareness of its bond offerings," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "This is such a crucial sector for our country, and we're confident that DCHFA's commitment to financial transparency will leave a lasting impression on countless individuals as they strive to make homeownership more accessible across the DC area."

About The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, DC's residents for more than 40 years. The Agency's mission is to advance the District of Columbia's housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership, Excellence, Community Focus, Integrity, Collaboration and Innovation.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

###



The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency Contact Information:

Yolanda McCutchen

ymccutchen@dchfa.org

BondLink Contact Information:

Colin Jacob

cjacob@bondlink.com

SOURCE: BondLink

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756178/DC-Housing-Finance-Agency-Launches-Investor-Relations-Website