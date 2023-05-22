Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
22.05.23
16:21 Uhr
296,70 Euro
+2,10
+0,71 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
296,65296,7516:23
296,65296,7516:23
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 15:30
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OmboriGrid AB: Ombori's new StoreAI for Grid leverages Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday May 24, Ombori will launch StoreAI, which uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to extend the capabilities of its successful store digitalization platform, Grid.

StoreAI will include a selection of AI tools designed specifically to meet the needs of physical retailers, including large language models, image generators, and expert systems. Some of these tools were developed by the Ombori team, while others were created by specialist partners such as Pointr and Volumental.

StoreAI will benefit both customers and employees. For customers, it will create new customer journeys and memorable experiences. Conversational interfaces will allow them to engage with retailers in new ways and find relevant information quickly and easily. For employees, it will improve productivity, reduce stress, and empower them by giving them access to detailed information and organizational knowledge without the need to navigate complex data structures.

Ombori CEO Andreas Hassellöf said, "We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of Microsoft. Working with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service allows us to expand Grid quickly and easily, integrating both in-house solutions and third-party solutions from our partners. This has enabled us to deliver a powerful suite of sophisticated, reliable, and relevant AI-powered retail technology in a matter of months."

ShiSh Shridar, Global Retail Startups Lead, Microsoft for Startups, said "I'm thrilled to see the capabilities that Ombori is bringing to the table to help retailers to enable or improve the experience for customers, as well as the employees, using Azure OpenAI Service."

StoreAI for Ombori Grid will officially launch at a special online event on May 24th.

CONTACT:
Andreas Hassellöf,
CEO,
OmboriGrid AB (publ),
+46 (0) 77-586 80 00,
andreas@ombori.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omboris-new-storeai-for-grid-leverages-microsoft-azure-openai-service-301830829.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.