22.05.2023 | 15:38
Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH: PrimeStone Capital - Support Materials for Countermotions and Election Proposals

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder holding more than 2% of Brenntag SE (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0, WKN A1DAHH), has published a presentation providing arguments and supporting evidence for its countermotions and election proposals regarding agenda item 9 of the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 15, 2023.

PrimeStone Capital invites Brenntag's shareholders to review the materials that can be accessed via the following websites.

By making this presentation publicly accessible, PrimeStone Capital aims to foster transparency and provide shareholders with the necessary information to make informed decisions during the Annual General Meeting.

https://primestonecapital.com/engagement/
https://revivebrenntag.com/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Charles Barker Corporate Communications:
primestone-cb@charlesbarker.de
+49 69 794090-25

SOURCE: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756334/PrimeStone-Capital--Support-Materials-for-Countermotions-and-Election-Proposals

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
