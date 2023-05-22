Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 15:48
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

22 May 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau/ ISIN DE000A30V9M4

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated April, 18th 2023, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope)
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany -
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 3.000.000.000
Description:2,875%, 07 June 2033 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the Issuer's EMTN Programme
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (regulated market)
Stabilising Manager(s)Barclays, Bank of America, LBBW and Morgan Stanley
Offer price:99,089

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

