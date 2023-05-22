Inaugural Event Set to Bring Together Industry Luminaries to Help Fuel Enterprise Business Outcomes

6sense, the leading platform to revolutionise the way B2B organisations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, announced its inaugural Inspire UK event to take place in London on 20 June 2023. The event aims to showcase tangible business impact possible with strategies centred on leveraging data and intelligence to scale and mature ABM programs.

The exclusive one-day event will bring together enterprise sales and marketing leaders to share actionable insights and practical how-to's to move the needle in revenue generation. Inspire will feature commentary from 6sense leaders like Chief Market Officer, Latané Conant, and global brands including LinkedIn, Amplience, Cora Systems, and Trend Micro with more to be announced.

"This is our first opportunity to host members of the RevTech community together in London and we are delighted at the opportunity," said Paul Gilhooly, 6sense Vice President of Sales in EMEA. "Supported by some of our customers, partners, and industry visionaries, Inspire UK will be instrumental in bringing account-based revenue strategies to the forefront of the EMEA market. We hope to make Inspire an ongoing tradition that enterprise leaders look forward to each year."

Inspire is designed to provide enterprise leaders with ideas and solutions to kickstart innovation and help attendees better solve their day-to-day pipeline and revenue creation challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in 1:1 revenue clinic sessions, in-depth workshops and training, panel discussions, and hands-on product demos.

"Our goal with Inspire is to give marketers the tools they need to be successful," said Latane Conant, Chief Market Officer at 6sense. "Sales and marketing teams are asked to do more with less but they are not always equipped properly to make that possible. Data intelligence will unlock opportunities for them to reach their goals and we are excited to showcase that with UK enterprise leaders."

Inspire will take place at Events No. 6, a state-of-the-art space located in the heart of the City, providing an intimate setting for attendees. The venue, with consideration to environmental impact, features sustainable design elements including a living rooftop to serve as a habitat for local wildlife and reduce the volume of rainwater runoff.

For more information or to register, visit https://6sense.com/events-webinars/inspire-uk and follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest on Inspire UK news.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionise the way B2B organisations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anything, with 6sense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005469/en/

Contacts:

Heather Gianfelice

6sense Public Relations

heather.gianfelice@6sense.com