BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (the "Company"), a leading medical solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a significant decrease in net losses and notable improvements in working capital, underlining the ongoing success of its business strategy and operational effectiveness.



Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $3,197,637 and $2,714,711, respectively. The revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were primarily attributable to the revenues from sales of healthcare products by Phenix Bio Inc., a newly acquired subsidiary, and from the wholesale sales of generic drugs and medical devices. The $482,926 increase in revenues is mainly due to the $2,022,508 of sales of healthcare products by Phenix. Revenues for both periods exclude the operations of the Company's Zhongshan, Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals, that are held for sale and accounted for separately.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, BIMI reported a net loss of $883,764, a 70.32% decrease from the net loss of $2,975,642 for the same period in 2022.

The Company also reported changes in its cash position and working capital. From December 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, BIMI experienced a decrease in cash of approximately 26.01%, from $2,336,636 to $1,730,063. However, the Company's net working capital saw a considerable increase during this period, transitioning from a negative $2,126,672 to a positive $2,369,321, representing a change of approximately +211.42%.

"We are delighted with the initial contribution from Phenix Bio Inc., and we look forward to its continued positive impact on our revenue stream," said Mr. Tiewei Song, the CEO of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. is a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company's products and services in the People's Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations Department of BIMI International Medical Inc.

Email: vinson@usbimi.com

Tel: +1 949 981 6274





BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, 2023

2022

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,730,063 $ 2,336,636 Accounts receivable, net 3,915,373 3,208,286 Advances to suppliers 7,260,331 6,589,759 Inventories, net 8,465,313 7,654,242 Prepayments and other receivables 1,363,675 1,347,079 Current assets from discontinued operations-held for sale 2,243,316 2,099,673 Total current assets 24,978,071 23,235,675 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred tax assets 192,703 190,132 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,791,503 1,703,420 Intangible assets-net 512,235 16,183 Operating lease-right of use assets 3,028,518 2,942,265 Goodwill 2,065,666 2,065,666 Long-term investment - 1,800,000 Non-current assets from discontinued operations-held for sale 3,704,990 3,761,149 Total non-current assets 11,295,615 12,478,815 TOTAL ASSETS $ 36,273,686 $ 35,714,490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term loans $ 829,489 $ 818,425 Long-term loans due within one year 163,183 105,965 Convertible promissory notes, net 773,985 1,108,785 Accounts payable, trade 10,093,270 10,785,531 Advances from customers 1,149,438 923,131 Amount due to related parties 2,519,803 4,600,441 Taxes payable 22,075 71,915 Other payables and accrued liabilities 3,099,929 3,175,574 Lease liability-current 665,115 532,630 Current liabilities from discontinued operations-held for sale 3,292,463 3,239,950 Total current liabilities 22,608,750 25,362,347 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liability - non-current 2,587,353 2,574,751 Long-term loans - non-current 160,077 314,786 Non-current liabilities from discontinued operations-held for sale 2,298,314 2,245,373 Total non-current liabilities 5,045,744 5,134,910 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,654,494 30,497,257 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 4,034,780 and 3,764,780 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively * 4,035 3,765 Additional paid-in capital 77,424,486 71,899,271 Statutory reserves 2,263,857 2,263,857 Accumulated deficit (71,027,106 ) (70,143,785 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,059,889 ) 24,583 Total BIMI International Medical Inc.'s equity 7,605,383 4,047,691 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,013,809 1,169,542 Total stockholders' equity 8,619,192 5,217,233 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,273,686 $ 35,714,490





BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

For three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES 3,197,637 2,714,711 COST OF REVENUES 1,507,396 2,342,367 GROSS PROFIT 1,690,241 372,344 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 256,158 345,564 General and administrative 853,337 2,176,482 Impairment loss of goodwill - - Total operating expenses 1,109,495 2,522,046 INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 580,746 (2,149,702 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 261 146 Interest expense (35,299 ) (48,136 ) Exchange gains/loss 2,125 (3,266 ) Amortization of convertible notes - (771,124 ) Other expense (1,408,468 ) (631 ) Total other income (expense), net (1,441,381 ) (823,011 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (860,635 ) (2,972,713 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - 2,929 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (860,635 ) (2,975,642 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Loss from operations of discontinued operations-held for sale 23,129 - NET LOSS (883,764 ) (2,975,642 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 443 (1,082 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (884,207 ) $ (2,974,560 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,084,472 ) (550,080 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (1,968,236 ) (3,525,722 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (896,867 ) (24,974 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (1,071,369 ) $ (3,500,748 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES Basic and diluted 3,834,443 10,087,665 LOSS PER SHARE Continuing operation-Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.29 ) Discontinued operation-Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ - Basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.29 )





BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (883,764 ) $ (2,975,642 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,800 89,159 Inventories impairment reserve 27,975 - Allowance for doubtful accounts - (584 ) Profit/Loss on disposal of discontinuing operations and subsidiaries (1,338,666 ) - Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes - 771,124 Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 287,763 901,465 Advances to suppliers 4,982,127 (1,387,694 ) Prepayments and other receivables (11,164 ) 1,416,960 Inventories (84,382 ) 862,481 Operating lease-right of use assets (1,510,111 ) 3,187,153 Accounts payable, trade (673,409 ) (2,859,880 ) Advances from customers 226,307 479,832 Operating lease liabilities 1,861,441 (3,315,170 ) Taxes payable (52,411 ) (322,917 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities (67,683 ) (2,271,842 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,817,823 (5,425,555 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Discontinued operations-disposal of Zhuoda - (273,363 ) Discontinued operations-held for sale of Minkang, Eurasia, Qiangsheng and Zhongshan Hospitals - 1,951,652 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment - - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities - 1,678,289 - - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term loan 11,064 - Repayment of long-term loan (154,709 ) (191,530 ) Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes - - Repayment of short-term loans - (1,027,522 ) Proceeds from long-term loan 57,218 - Amount financed from/(to) related parties (2,080,638 ) 424,085 Net cash used in financing activities (2,167,065 ) (794,967 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH (1,257,331 ) 981,932 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (606,573 ) (3,560,301 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 2,336,636 4,797,849 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 1,730,063 $ 1,237,548 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income tax $ - $ 428,753 Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest $ 20,408 $ 163,883



