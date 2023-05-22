Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 83/23: New equity right for trading, SeaTwirlTO3 (283/23)

Correction refers to last trading day, marked in bold below At the request of SeaTwirl AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February, 9, 2023. Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO3 ------------------------------- Short name: STW TO3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019176157 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 282885 ------------------------------- Terms: Two (2) warrant rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in SeaTwirl AB. The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from May 18, 2023 to May 31, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a minimum of the quota value of 1 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri 5 June, 2023- 19 June, 2023 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 15 June, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8 5800 6599.