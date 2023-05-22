Anzeige
22.05.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 83/23: New equity right for trading, SeaTwirlTO3 (283/23)

Correction refers to last trading day, marked in bold below

At the request of SeaTwirl AB equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from February, 9, 2023. 



Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO3
-------------------------------
Short name:   STW TO3    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019176157  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  282885     
-------------------------------

Terms:  Two (2) warrant rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new  
     share in SeaTwirl AB.                         
     The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted
     average price of the Company's share during the period from May 18,  
     2023 to May 31, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a minimum 
     of the quota value of 1 SEK.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri 5 June, 2023- 19 June, 2023                      
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   15 June, 2023                             
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8
5800 6599.
