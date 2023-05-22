DP DREAM PAIRS INC: Get Rewarded for Your Love of Shoes: Dream Pairs Launches Rewards Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Dream Pairs is excited to announce the launch of its loyalty program--Dream Pairs Rewards Program. This program has been created with the customers' needs in mind and offers a range of exclusive benefits and privileges. Shoppers can enjoy access to flash sales and other exciting offers, making their shopping experience at Dream Pairs more rewarding.

Unraveling Dream Pairs Rewards

The Dream Pairs Rewards program allows members to accumulate points, which can be redeemed for a rewards allowance. By joining, customers will enjoy an array of perks, including a 15% discount on their first purchase, repurchase discounts, birthday treats, and access to exclusive offers. Furthermore, rewards program members can take part in members-only flash sale events.

Earning Points Made Easy

Customers can earn points through the methods below:

Shopping at dreampairshoes.com: For every $1 spent, customers will receive 1 point.

Engaging with Dream Pairs online: Customers can engage with Dream Pairs at dreampairshoes.com online to earn points such as creating an account, completing their profile, posting reviews, etc.

Important Notes:

Please note that points cannot be earned from third-party stores, zero-dollar orders, discounts, tax, or shipping fees. Points can only be accumulated from payments for goods and orders made on Dream Pairs' official website.

The methods and rules of earning points may change at dreampairshoes.com. To stay updated, customers should visit the official website.

Redeeming Points for Reward Allowances

For every 100 points collected, members receive a $5 reward allowance that can be applied to purchases on dreampairshoes.com. Please note the rewards program members can enjoy up to 30% off the actual payment made for the products in the order and most importantly reward allowances can be used in conjunction with other discounts.

Becoming a Dream Pairs Rewards Member

Existing Dream Pairs account holders are automatically enrolled in the rewards program. If a customer does not yet have an account, they simply need to create an account here.

Incredible 48-Hour Flash Sales

Dream Pairs currently hosts flash sale events on the 1st-2nd and 15th-16th of each month. The rewards program members can participate in super flash sale events to get great savings on the shoes at Dream Pairs. However, please note that flash sale events rules and dates may be changed in the future. To stay updated, customers should visit the official website.

About Dream Pairs

Since its founding in 2009, Dream Pairs has been dedicated to creating shoes for women and kids that are stylish and comfortable including pumps, flats, heels, wedge sandals, boots, etc. The brand has become an expert in fashion footwear and has won the hearts of many customers. Their shoes are designed to make women feel confident and empowered, starting from the feet up.

