JS Operating Co: Jungle Scout Unveils Cobalt 2.0 for Brands and Retailers on Amazon

Jungle Scout's new platform, Cobalt 2.0, allows brands and retailers to seamlessly analyze Amazon insights, saving more than 500 hours of time on research and reporting per year.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Today, Jungle Scout launched Jungle Scout Cobalt 2.0, an enterprise solution providing brands and retailers with powerful Amazon market insights and advertising automation. Cobalt 2.0 combines industry-leading platforms Jungle Scout Cobalt and Downstream, addressing a growing market need for integrated views of Amazon insights and market context alongside advertising tools that facilitate profitable business actions.





Product research, managing PPC advertising, and increasing market share are among the top five biggest challenges for brands and retailers selling on Amazon in 2023. Cobalt 2.0 simplifies Amazon data analysis, empowering users to identify and address these challenges more efficiently, freeing up time to implement strategies to grow their businesses. In a survey of Cobalt users, brands like Wahl, HP, Libman, Nuby, and more reported saving an average of 500+ hours per year on market research and reporting tasks by using the tool.

"Brand leaders have data overload. They need something they can take action on to quickly make decisions that help them grow market share on Amazon," said Shane Stinemetz, President of Enterprise at Jungle Scout. "That is our goal with Cobalt 2.0: Giving brands a unified view that combines their Amazon sales data and broader market context with simple dashboards that illuminate which actions to take to drive traffic and conversion."

Cobalt 2.0 users can select custom packages that include the best combination of features for their business needs. These features include:

Retail Insights: Brands can build and share data dashboards to analyze sales, rankings, and more, enabling rapid identification of trends, opportunities, and issues.

Brands can build and share data dashboards to analyze sales, rankings, and more, enabling rapid identification of trends, opportunities, and issues. Market Intelligence: Access to Amazon's market share, product trends, and competitor insights data to inform and justify strategic decisions.

Access to Amazon's market share, product trends, and competitor insights data to inform and justify strategic decisions. Ad Accelerator: Customizable automations that optimize advertising campaigns to drive sales and increase profitability.

Customizable automations that optimize advertising campaigns to drive sales and increase profitability. Digital Shelf Analytics: Tools to improve product visibility, including consumer search trends, keyword tracking, and share of voice data.

Jungle Scout's Vice President of Strategy, Connor Folley, says this is just the beginning of Cobalt's evolution: "We are committed to helping brands navigate the complexities of Amazon with confidence, in this era of ecommerce and the next. Future plans for the 2.0 platform include support for more global marketplaces, Walmart advertising integration, additional reporting templates that help users answer key business questions, and more."

Visit the Jungle Scout Cobalt website to learn more, explore the platform, or contact the Cobalt team.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, supporting more than $50 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help sellers, from entrepreneurs to the world's largest brands, manage their ecommerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

