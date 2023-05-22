Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2023 | 16:02
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Ledger: Where Carbon and Financial Accounting Unite

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Existing approaches to climate change aren't doing enough, especially when most of your emissions are stuck in your supply chain. Together, we can tap into data from every part of your business to measure, manage, and minimize the bottom-up carbon footprint of products across your value chain.

Find out more: https://www.sap.com/sustainability.html

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756343/Green-Ledger-Where-Carbon-and-Financial-Accounting-Unite

