Digital marketing entrepreneur Lisa Kilrea was recognized in the NYC Journal for over a decade of business success.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Lisa Kilrea, Managing Partner of WSI E Results, has been named one of the 5 Best Women Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023 by the NYC Journal. Kilrea was recognized for over a decade of business success with her digital marketing agency, which specializes in supporting B2B clients across many sectors, including manufacturers, distributors, and other companies in the industrial space, with the development and implementation of digital growth strategies. Operating under the global WSI brand, Kilrea's agency has access to a global network of talent and resources in order to help other entrepreneurs and business owners leverage the internet and digital marketing tools to unlock the full potential of their business.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition," said Kilrea. "It's been a journey, and I am proud of the work my team and I have accomplished over the years. Over the last 13 years, developing meaningful relationships alongside measurable strategy has been my priority for everyone I work with, and this recognition is a testament to that work."

Kilrea is a marketing industry leader, with over 20 years of experience in various capacities. Prior to starting WSI E Results, she worked in the energy sector for over 10 years. "When I started out, there was a major gap in the market for businesses that needed a reliable partner to handle their digital marketing efforts," continued Kilrea. "Many businesses don't understand or have the capacity to run full marketing programs, and it's my goal to help bridge that gap."

Entrepreneurship has been an important part of Kilrea's journey, and something she is passionate about sharing with others. "Entrepreneurship creates opportunities for talented individuals outside of what may be immediately available to them, and enables anyone who's willing to work hard enough to create their own success," she said.

Looking ahead, Kilrea is expecting continued growth with current and new clients looking for a high-quality, individualized approach to their marketing support. "2023 is certainly going to be an exciting year for growth for my company," said Kilrea. "We're really looking forward to doubling down on what we're best at, delivering great value and results to our clients, and continuing to connect with new clients along the way."





Lisa Kilrea, Managing Partner of WSI E Results

5 Best Women Entrepreneurs to Watch 2023 Award



