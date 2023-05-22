Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2023 | 16:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 281/23 (285/23)

Correction refers to the short names, marked in bold below



With effect from May 23, 2023, the subscription rights in Intervacc AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 01, 2023. 



Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   IVACC TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020353613              
Order book ID:  293526                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



 With effect from May 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Intervacc AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continueuntil and
including June 13, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   IVACC BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020353621              
Order book ID:  293527                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
