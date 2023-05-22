Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 281/23 (285/23)

Correction refers to the short names, marked in bold below With effect from May 23, 2023, the subscription rights in Intervacc AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 01, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IVACC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020353613 Order book ID: 293526 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Intervacc AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continueuntil and including June 13, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IVACC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020353621 Order book ID: 293527 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com