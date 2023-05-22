Dunlop Sports Americas: Brooks Koepka Wins Fifth Major and Third PGA Championship With Srixon and Cleveland Golf Clubs in the Bag

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Brooks Koepka is the 2023 PGA Championship winner, earning his fifth major championship on Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. This is his third Wanamaker trophy and first major title since 2019. Koepka has 11 Srixon/Cleveland Golf clubs in his bag and plays the Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball.

It was a dominant performance from the now five-time major champion as he rose to the top and fended off the field at the demanding Oak Hill. After an opening round 2-over par 72, Koepka followed up with a second, and third-round 66, despite tough conditions. He carded a final round 3-under par 67 to win the tournament by two strokes. Koepka becomes only the third player in the stroke play era to have won three or more PGA Championships.

"This is incredible. I look back at where we were two years ago, I'm just so happy right now, I'm at a loss for words," Koepka said in his post-round interview. "I don't have a list of guys who've won five times, but to be with those groups of names is absolutely incredible, and something I couldn't dream of as a kid; this is the coolest thing."

Koepka ranked second in SG: Tee to Green and first overall in SG: Total using a majority of Srixon and Cleveland Golf products. Koepka signed with Srixon/Cleveland Golf in 2021.

Here is a full look at Koepka's Srixon/Cleveland Golf gear:

Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II 10.5° Driver

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (4i-9i)

Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore 46°

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack (52°, 56°, 60° LB)

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball

To learn more about the product Koepka used at Oak Hill, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

