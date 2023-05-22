POSH PR®: The Frozen Farmer Honored by Inc. Magazine Two Times in One Month

The Frozen Farmer Ranks No. 6 on Inc.' s 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic List Weeks Before CEO Makes Female Founder List

BRIDGEVILLE, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Woman-owned company, The Frozen Farmer, celebrated two impressive distinctions from Inc. Magazine. Founder and CEO Katey Evans made the sixth annual Female Founders list this spring, which honors 200 women whose innovations shape the world into a better place. This announcement came only a few weeks after The Frozen Farmer ranked No. 6 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the region's fastest-growing private companies.

The Frozen Farmer CEO Katey Evans

Founder and CEO of The Frozen Farmer, Katey Evans

Proudly based on a third-generation family farm in Bridgeville, Delaware, The Frozen Farmer took to national retail after landing a partnership on ABC's "Shark Tank" with investor Lori Greiner. The Frozen Farmer's mission to use misfit fruit in their product line allows the brand to grow and offer a full line of sustainable, farm-to-table frozen desserts. The Frozen Farmer produces no-sugar-added sorbet and Frobert®, a signature blend of ice cream and sorbet.

"As a business that started at the family supper table just a few short years ago, the growth we've incurred is surreal," Evans said. "But it hasn't come easy. Growing to a national brand has been a labor of love. It's an extension of our family farm's legacy, so we take every aspect of it personally. We've made a lot of sacrifices to get here and we aren't done yet. There's a lot more in store for The Frozen Farmer."

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of female founders tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The Female Founders list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them while leading impactful organizations. They join the ranks of previous honorees, including Jessica Alba, Tracy Ellis Ross, and Rihanna.

Inc's 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list represents the most successful companies within one of the dynamic segments-independent small businesses. The companies included show a remarkable growth rate-between 2019 and 2021, these 142 private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent. The Frozen Farmer boasts a 1,503 percent revenue growth within that two-year period.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners are disrupters and job-creators, and they all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Magazine, said.

To see the complete Female Founder list, go to https://www.inc.com/female-founders, and to see the entire Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, visit inc.com/mid-atlantic.

About The Frozen Farmer: The Frozen Farmer is a small company with a big mission that connects us all in the fight against food waste. The Frozen Farmer produces farm-inspired frozen desserts crafted from sustainable, up-cycled ingredients for an after-dinner treat consumers can feel good about. The Frozen Farmer is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

About Inc. Media: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge and connections to build great companies. Its award-winning content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact Information

Caroline Kalentzos

POSH PR CEO

caroline@poshpr.com

804-939-7674

SOURCE: The Frozen Farmer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756370/The-Frozen-Farmer-Honored-by-Inc-Magazine-Two-Times-in-One-Month