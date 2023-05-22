Hook & Blade: SPS Health Named a 2023 Southeast Wisconsin Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has awarded SPS Health a Top Workplaces 2023 honor. The annual "Top Workplaces" list showcases outstanding businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the area," said Neil Bansal, Chief Executive Officer. "Being awarded this honor is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we will continue to prioritize the well-being and growth of our employees as we strive towards even greater success."

The award is based solely on feedback provided by SPS Health employees through a third-party survey dispensed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measured essential components of SPS Health's organizational culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"This award is not only a reflection of our company culture, but also our organizational-wide commitment to providing a positive, respectful, and supportive work environment that truly sets us apart," Andrea Talmage, Vice President of Human Resources, added. "We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we're proud to have created a workplace culture that allows our employees to thrive."

SPS team members completed the confidential survey and rated SPS Health on qualities such as company leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits, and the impact of company policies on innovation and morale.

About SPS

SPS Health was founded with the vision to bring together the expertise, talent, and technology of LithiaRx, StatimRx, and Trinity Healthcare Solutions to be the partner of choice for our clients and continue driving the best innovations in the marketplace. We offer pharmacies, healthcare providers, and PBMs a comprehensive portfolio of services, including formulary management, on-demand pharmacy services, and benefit administration.

