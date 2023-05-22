Cresa Boston's Vicki Keenan Promoted to Managing Principal

Promotion honors her relentless commitment to client service and innovative real estate solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest tenant-only commercial real estate firm, is proud to promote Vicki Keenan to managing principal. A respected leader in the industry, Keenan brings fresh vision and creative portfolio solutions to clients in Greater Boston and around the globe.

Keenan joined Cresa in 2019 to establish a robust and multi-disciplinary consulting practice, which has expanded to include qualitative and quantitative analytics, workplace strategy, labor analytics, and data insights. She now plays a key role in Cresa's business development efforts to secure and expand long-term domestic and international partnerships. In addition to her portfolio client accounts, Keenan is also an accomplished transaction advisor in the local market, where she works primarily with life sciences and professional services organizations to develop future-focused, effective real estate strategies.

"Vicki has helped lead our business in new and innovative ways," said Dan Sullivan, managing principal of Cresa Boston. "To have someone with her insight, drive, and client commitment is an incredible asset, and we're always excited to see what she does next."

Prior to joining Cresa, Keenan spent five years as a senior vice president with CBRE and its predecessor Transwestern Consulting Group, helping to build the company's consultative landlord and occupier practice in Boston. Prior to that, Keenan was a part of the Boston Equity Office Properties team for 13 years.

Please join us in congratulating Keenan on her promotion and celebrating her ongoing success with Cresa.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR for Cresa Boston

cresaboston@rhinopr.com

978.985.4541

###

SOURCE: Cresa Boston

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756366/Cresa-Bostons-Vicki-Keenan-Promoted-to-Managing-Principal