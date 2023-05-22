BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 13,113,753 99.94 8,489 0.06 13,122,242 44.56 1,304 Resolution 2 13,048,134 99.49 67,268 0.51 13,115,402 44.54 8,144 Resolution 3 13,046,762 99.47 69,224 0.53 13,115,986 44.54 8,144 Resolution 4 13,071,818 99.83 22,489 0.17 13,094,307 44.46 29,823 Resolution 5 12,812,497 97.69 302,788 2.31 13,115,285 44.54 8,845 Resolution 6 12,818,599 97.96 266,567 2.04 13,085,166 44.43 38,964 Resolution 7 12,818,599 97.96 266,567 2.04 13,085,166 44.43 38,964 Resolution 8 12,833,426 97.98 264,433 2.02 13,097,859 44.48 26,271 Resolution 9 13,072,508 99.77 29,570 0.23 13,102,078 44.49 22,052 Resolution 10 13,098,183 99.85 19,186 0.15 13,117,369 44.54 6,761 Resolution 11 13,089,647 99.76 31,270 0.24 13,120,917 44.56 3,649 Resolution 12 13,030,561 99.31 90,078 0.69 13,120,639 44.55 3,491 Resolution 13 13,051,023 99.47 69,645 0.53 13,120,668 44.55 3,462

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date:22 May 2023