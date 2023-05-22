Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 17:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total		% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 113,113,75399.948,4890.0613,122,24244.561,304
Resolution 213,048,13499.4967,2680.5113,115,40244.548,144
Resolution 313,046,76299.4769,2240.5313,115,98644.548,144
Resolution 413,071,81899.8322,4890.1713,094,30744.4629,823
Resolution 512,812,49797.69302,7882.3113,115,28544.548,845
Resolution 612,818,59997.96266,5672.0413,085,16644.4338,964
Resolution 712,818,59997.96266,5672.0413,085,16644.4338,964
Resolution 812,833,42697.98264,4332.0213,097,85944.4826,271
Resolution 913,072,50899.7729,5700.2313,102,07844.4922,052
Resolution 1013,098,18399.8519,1860.1513,117,36944.546,761
Resolution 1113,089,64799.7631,2700.2413,120,91744.563,649
Resolution 1213,030,56199.3190,0780.6913,120,63944.553,491
Resolution 1313,051,02399.4769,6450.5313,120,66844.553,462

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date:22 May 2023

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.