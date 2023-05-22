The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, May 22
22 May 2023
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082540/22_THESIS___FS___31_03_2022___Signed_EY_LLP.pdf
For further information please contact:
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc
6th Floor, 125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com