The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

22 May 2023

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082540/22_THESIS___FS___31_03_2022___Signed_EY_LLP.pdf

For further information please contact:

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc

6th Floor, 125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com