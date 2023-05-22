Anzeige
22.05.2023
Crestcom International, LLC: Jeremy Boardman Joins the Crestcom Network

Crestcom International, LLC welcomes Jeremy Boardman to its global franchise network

YARMOUTH, ME / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Crestcom International is excited to announce a new authorized licensee, Jeremy Boardman, President of Brevet Leadership Inc. Jeremy will provide interactive leadership development across the state of Maine.

Jeremy Boardman Joins Crestcom Network

Jeremy Boardman Joins Crestcom Network
Jeremy Boardman has joined the Crestcom Network and will be providing leadership development across the state of Maine.

Jeremy is a retired Army officer and West Point Graduate with over 20 years of leadership experience, including multiple deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkans. He earned an MBA in Finance and Operations from The Wharton School. Jeremy also holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and is a certified Balanced Scorecard Professional.

In addition to his time as an Army officer, Jeremy served as an Assistant Professor of Economics at West Point. Most recently, he worked as an Associate Director for Wayfair, tasked with driving strategy and innovation, building high-performing teams, and growing leaders.

When asked why he wanted to partner with Crestcom, Jeremy explained, "Crestcom's involvement in leadership development provided a good fit, but it was their focus on behavior change by making the participants accountable to their own learning that really excited me. Having sat through numerous development programs, more and more so online recently, it became quite apparent how the lack of accountability derails student engagement and ultimately inhibits learning."

Crestcom's global network of leadership development professionals is a natural fit for Jeremy because of his commitment to organizational development and success. His passion for education and his determination to develop stronger, more effective leaders will benefit organizations for years to come.

Interested in working with Jeremy Boardman? Get in touch with him here: https://crestcom.com/leadership-trainer/jeremy-boardman/

About Crestcom

Crestcom International, LLC is an international leadership development organization that has trained more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom does this through a unique blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences, followed by action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Cara Rufo.

Contact Information

Cara Rufo
Director of Marketing
cara.rufo@crestcom.com
(303) 267-8200

SOURCE: Crestcom International

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756373/Jeremy-Boardman-Joins-the-Crestcom-Network

