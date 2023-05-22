Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches "STRONG BUY" – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2023 | 17:26
Musim Mas: Adoption of the European Union Deforestation Regulation

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Musim Mas:

Following an earlier announcement by the EU Parliament in April, the European Union Council announced yesterday it had adopted the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) that aims to minimise the risk of deforestation and forest degradation associated with products placed on or exported from the EU market.

The European Union's ambition behind the regulation, part of the more ambitious and visionary European Green Deal, is commendable.

To achieve the goals of the European Green Deal, implementing the regulation will require genuine engagement with producing countries, in particular, to leave "no one and no place behind". Smallholder farmers are not a "deforestation risk" for the EU, yet they may not have the means to demonstrate their compliance. They may have land rights but no land titles and no farm maps to prove compliance. They are now at risk of being left behind.

As one of its many stakeholders, Musim Mas accepts the EUDR and sees it as an opportunity for Indonesia and the European Union to develop mutually beneficial implementation measures. The ambition behind the European Green Deal, Indonesia's vision of sustainable growth and our commitments are based on the same principles.

Involved in every step of the supply chain, from independent smallholders to the consumer products on supermarket shelves, Musim Mas hopes that all parties can find common ground where objectives overlap or goals are aligned.

As a palm oil company deeply vested in the success of Indonesia's independent smallholders and the concerns of consumers worldwide, we hope that parties at all levels will consider the needs and potential of Indonesia's independent smallholders and that allocating the right resources can make EUDR a shared success.

Musim Mas Contact Details
Email: communications@musimmas.com

Musim Mas, Monday, May 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Musim Mas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Musim Mas
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/musim-mas
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Musim Mas

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756375/Adoption-of-the-European-Union-Deforestation-Regulation-EUDR

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
