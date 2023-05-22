Proxima Media: Ryan Kavanaugh Files Lawsuit Against LA Attorney Kirk Schenck and Client 'Jane Doe' Over Extortion Scheme

Kavanaugh also filed with Government Authorities to Probe Alleged Criminal Extortion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Proxima today announced it has filed an action in the superior court of California.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CENTRAL DISTRICT

RYAN KAVANAUGH, an individual, Plaintiff,

v.

JANE DOE, an individual; KIRK EDWARD SCHENCK, an individual; and the LAW OFFICES OF KIRK EDWARD SCHENCK, PC, a California professional corporation,



COMPLAINT FOR:

1. CIVIL EXTORTION;

2. VIOLATION OF CAL. BUS. &

PROF. CODE §§ 17200, ET

SEQ.;

3. INTENTIONAL INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS;

4. NEGLIGENT INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS;

5. NEGLIGENCE; 6. INTENTIONAL

INTERFERENCE WITH PROSPECTIVE ECONOMIC RELATIONS; AND

7. INTENTIONAL INTERFERENCE WITH CONTRACTUAL RELATIONS

Kavanaugh said

"In the past days, an insidious extortion plot devised by a former girlfriend, whom I dated over two years ago and have had no contact with in two years, Jane Doe, and her legal representative, Kirk Schenck, has been directed against me. It began as an attempt to tarnish my professional reputation and my business interests through untruthful allegations. When their financial demands were not met, they escalated their tactics, making false allegations involving my eldest son, which they threatened to leak to the press unless they received $550,000.

Ms. Doe has already managed to extract $100,000 from Triller. Her then claim was that after we broke up she wanted to be employed by Triller however I and Triller kept her from being employed by Triller due to our prior relationship. This allegation was false and I strongly disagreed with Triller's decision to pay for threats of dissemination of false information. However, Triller, considering the high potential legal costs and the inconvenience of a lengthy legal process, decided to opt for a 'convenience payment.' I had no involvement in this transaction, nor did I support it, and I refused to sign any release or document at the time.

Now, after more than two years, it appears Ms. Doe and her now third attorney, Mr. Schenck have come 'back to the well.'

They intentionally timed their latest demand to coincide with a significant event for Triller - a keynote speech at a major Wall Street conference, and amid their filing to go public with the SEC. This timing was clearly designed to inflict maximum reputational damage on both Triller and myself. These allegations, albeit baseless, could still cause significant short-term damage until proven false in court, a process that could take years, as we have seen in recent other high-profile cases.

When their escalating demands for an immediate payment of $550,000 did not influence me, their tactics changed. Mr. Schenck's behavior grew increasingly erratic and alarming, shifting from text threats to email threats. His messages suggested that if the payment wasn't made within hours, they would release statements to the press that would 'ruin me.'

New allegations which had never been raised during our entire relationship, after our breakup or for the past two years post breakup had never been so much as mentioned as concerns allegations or otherwise.

What began with insinuations of sexual harassment, then moved to false allegations of drug use, and finally stooped to the lowest point imaginable, suggesting they would make false claims involving child endangerment - something they knew would hit me hardest, as it involved my children, the most important part of my life.

This situation evolved from a typical breakup, where one party - Jane Doe - didn't accept the end of our relationship at that time more then two years ago, into an unjust assault on my character and my wallet, and finally more then two years later into a clear extortionist plot that threatened to harm my relationship with my children. I assure you, I will stand firm, fight these allegations, and protect what's most dear to me.

During my career, I've weathered adversities and navigated through unfounded criticisms. However, I draw the line firmly when it comes to my children. The very thought that someone would manipulate information concerning a child's welfare for financial gain is deeply disturbing. More alarming is the fact that such egregious falsehoods could be created for pecuniary motives.

Jane Doe is the same individual who once claimed that watching me with my children made her 'heart explode with love.' She was a part of my life, shared countless hours with me, spent time with my children, and met my family and friends. This same person, after all these experiences, is now seeking to inflict harm on my loved ones by exploiting our past relationship.

Let me be clear - my children are my world. I will spare no effort to shield them from the morally deplorable conduct of Jane Doe and her lawyer, Kirk Schenck. Their innocence and safety are my utmost priority, and I will not allow these falsehoods to compromise that. I have nothing to hide. In the interest of full transparency, I am willing to make all written communications between myself and Jane Doe, my ex-girlfriend, as well as her lawyers extortionist communications available to any member of the press interested in reporting the true nature of our relationship's start and its end.

We stand firm in our commitment to truth and justice, and we trust that these principles will guide us through these challenging times. Your continued support and understanding are greatly appreciated as we navigate this situation."

