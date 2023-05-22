Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
22 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 558.107p. The highest price paid per share was 560.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,266,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,735,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
162
560.400
16:06:58
117
560.400
16:06:58
488
560.400
16:06:58
114
560.400
16:06:58
1442
560.400
16:05:57
1591
560.800
16:00:11
449
560.000
15:56:30
342
560.000
15:56:30
636
560.000
15:56:30
47
560.000
15:56:30
492
560.000
15:56:30
117
559.400
15:55:04
184
559.200
15:49:04
595
559.200
15:49:04
60
559.200
15:48:04
177
559.200
15:48:04
1611
559.800
15:42:15
1426
559.000
15:38:00
447
559.000
15:32:59
1169
559.000
15:32:59
79
559.000
15:31:48
669
558.600
15:25:05
750
558.600
15:25:05
1538
558.200
15:21:51
1572
558.400
15:17:09
481
558.200
15:12:58
481
557.600
15:06:18
750
557.600
15:06:18
356
557.600
15:06:18
1544
557.800
15:03:08
378
557.800
15:02:22
1753
557.800
14:59:20
431
557.800
14:55:20
1111
557.800
14:54:07
319
557.800
14:54:07
750
557.800
14:42:45
595
557.800
14:42:45
343
557.800
14:42:45
1676
557.800
14:42:45
1718
557.400
14:37:42
944
557.800
14:35:53
731
557.800
14:35:53
1551
556.800
14:31:05
852
557.400
14:27:13
571
557.400
14:27:13
854
557.800
14:21:46
586
557.800
14:21:46
1442
557.600
14:12:23
531
558.200
14:00:30
977
558.200
13:59:59
1704
558.200
13:54:47
166
558.400
13:49:51
1501
558.000
13:43:34
1425
559.600
13:31:12
1670
560.000
13:28:51
499
560.000
13:18:58
404
560.000
13:18:58
1660
559.400
13:14:40
1551
559.600
12:52:01
1512
557.800
12:36:51
421
557.600
12:26:21
480
557.600
12:26:21
743
558.000
12:25:18
1234
557.400
12:07:23
511
557.400
12:07:23
1509
557.200
11:55:35
1449
557.200
11:42:12
915
557.000
11:34:26
554
557.800
11:18:29
750
557.800
11:18:29
1349
557.800
11:13:07
185
557.800
11:13:07
281
558.000
11:08:17
1547
558.400
11:00:03
1719
557.800
10:43:02
100
558.000
10:22:37
406
558.000
10:22:37
595
558.000
10:22:37
595
558.000
10:22:37
1473
557.800
10:18:12
1562
558.200
10:05:58
1742
558.200
09:49:12
1707
559.000
09:35:00
1530
559.800
09:28:07
1700
559.400
09:11:03
1033
559.200
09:02:25
750
558.200
08:57:25
448
558.200
08:56:30
883
557.600
08:51:03
131
557.600
08:51:03
527
557.600
08:51:03
308
556.400
08:41:46
1300
556.400
08:41:46
1432
557.000
08:28:05
1625
556.000
08:23:44
1713
556.400
08:16:01
1513
556.200
08:08:30
1554
555.000
08:05:26
1635
555.200
08:01:14