Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.05.23
15:05 Uhr
6,500 Euro
+0,050
+0,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 18:00
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 558.107p. The highest price paid per share was 560.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,266,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,735,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

162

560.400

16:06:58

117

560.400

16:06:58

488

560.400

16:06:58

114

560.400

16:06:58

1442

560.400

16:05:57

1591

560.800

16:00:11

449

560.000

15:56:30

342

560.000

15:56:30

636

560.000

15:56:30

47

560.000

15:56:30

492

560.000

15:56:30

117

559.400

15:55:04

184

559.200

15:49:04

595

559.200

15:49:04

60

559.200

15:48:04

177

559.200

15:48:04

1611

559.800

15:42:15

1426

559.000

15:38:00

447

559.000

15:32:59

1169

559.000

15:32:59

79

559.000

15:31:48

669

558.600

15:25:05

750

558.600

15:25:05

1538

558.200

15:21:51

1572

558.400

15:17:09

481

558.200

15:12:58

481

557.600

15:06:18

750

557.600

15:06:18

356

557.600

15:06:18

1544

557.800

15:03:08

378

557.800

15:02:22

1753

557.800

14:59:20

431

557.800

14:55:20

1111

557.800

14:54:07

319

557.800

14:54:07

750

557.800

14:42:45

595

557.800

14:42:45

343

557.800

14:42:45

1676

557.800

14:42:45

1718

557.400

14:37:42

944

557.800

14:35:53

731

557.800

14:35:53

1551

556.800

14:31:05

852

557.400

14:27:13

571

557.400

14:27:13

854

557.800

14:21:46

586

557.800

14:21:46

1442

557.600

14:12:23

531

558.200

14:00:30

977

558.200

13:59:59

1704

558.200

13:54:47

166

558.400

13:49:51

1501

558.000

13:43:34

1425

559.600

13:31:12

1670

560.000

13:28:51

499

560.000

13:18:58

404

560.000

13:18:58

1660

559.400

13:14:40

1551

559.600

12:52:01

1512

557.800

12:36:51

421

557.600

12:26:21

480

557.600

12:26:21

743

558.000

12:25:18

1234

557.400

12:07:23

511

557.400

12:07:23

1509

557.200

11:55:35

1449

557.200

11:42:12

915

557.000

11:34:26

554

557.800

11:18:29

750

557.800

11:18:29

1349

557.800

11:13:07

185

557.800

11:13:07

281

558.000

11:08:17

1547

558.400

11:00:03

1719

557.800

10:43:02

100

558.000

10:22:37

406

558.000

10:22:37

595

558.000

10:22:37

595

558.000

10:22:37

1473

557.800

10:18:12

1562

558.200

10:05:58

1742

558.200

09:49:12

1707

559.000

09:35:00

1530

559.800

09:28:07

1700

559.400

09:11:03

1033

559.200

09:02:25

750

558.200

08:57:25

448

558.200

08:56:30

883

557.600

08:51:03

131

557.600

08:51:03

527

557.600

08:51:03

308

556.400

08:41:46

1300

556.400

08:41:46

1432

557.000

08:28:05

1625

556.000

08:23:44

1713

556.400

08:16:01

1513

556.200

08:08:30

1554

555.000

08:05:26

1635

555.200

08:01:14


© 2023 PR Newswire
