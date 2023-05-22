Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
15/05/2023
FR0010307819
5 000
86,5615
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/05/2023
FR0010307819
24 538
85,9764
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/05/2023
FR0010307819
4 664
85,6144
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
17/05/2023
FR0010307819
25 000
85,6325
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
18/05/2023
FR0010307819
30 000
86,7068
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
19/05/2023
FR0010307819
21 526
88,1841
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
110 728
86,5370
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
