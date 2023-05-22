Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 15 to May 19, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
15/05/2023
364,030
55.793571
20,310,533.66
XPAR
15/05/2023
189,919
55.781770
10,594,017.90
CEUX
15/05/2023
40,428
55.787920
2,255,394.04
TQEX
15/05/2023
32,980
55.791373
1,839,999.48
AQEU
16/05/2023
361,744
55.503058
20,077,898.13
XPAR
16/05/2023
109,647
55.483399
6,083,588.21
CEUX
16/05/2023
40,724
55.510536
2,260,611.06
TQEX
16/05/2023
28,441
55.479254
1,577,885.47
AQEU
17/05/2023
363,296
55.157229
20,038,400.52
XPAR
17/05/2023
197,088
55.163784
10,872,119.83
CEUX
17/05/2023
43,843
55.162793
2,418,502.33
TQEX
17/05/2023
30,284
55.176490
1,670,964.81
AQEU
18/05/2023
306,201
55.934515
17,127,204.40
XPAR
18/05/2023
144,923
55.942411
8,107,342.00
CEUX
18/05/2023
28,060
55.926045
1,569,284.83
TQEX
18/05/2023
21,385
55.932669
1,196,120.13
AQEU
19/05/2023
313,261
56.291755
17,634,011.40
XPAR
19/05/2023
135,008
56.306155
7,601,781.36
CEUX
19/05/2023
29,733
56.312889
1,674,351.14
TQEX
19/05/2023
19,353
56.311687
1,089,800.08
AQEU
Total
2,800,348
55.707295
155,999,810.78
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005508/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com