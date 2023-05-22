Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 15 to May 19, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 15/05/2023 364,030 55.793571 20,310,533.66 XPAR 15/05/2023 189,919 55.781770 10,594,017.90 CEUX 15/05/2023 40,428 55.787920 2,255,394.04 TQEX 15/05/2023 32,980 55.791373 1,839,999.48 AQEU 16/05/2023 361,744 55.503058 20,077,898.13 XPAR 16/05/2023 109,647 55.483399 6,083,588.21 CEUX 16/05/2023 40,724 55.510536 2,260,611.06 TQEX 16/05/2023 28,441 55.479254 1,577,885.47 AQEU 17/05/2023 363,296 55.157229 20,038,400.52 XPAR 17/05/2023 197,088 55.163784 10,872,119.83 CEUX 17/05/2023 43,843 55.162793 2,418,502.33 TQEX 17/05/2023 30,284 55.176490 1,670,964.81 AQEU 18/05/2023 306,201 55.934515 17,127,204.40 XPAR 18/05/2023 144,923 55.942411 8,107,342.00 CEUX 18/05/2023 28,060 55.926045 1,569,284.83 TQEX 18/05/2023 21,385 55.932669 1,196,120.13 AQEU 19/05/2023 313,261 56.291755 17,634,011.40 XPAR 19/05/2023 135,008 56.306155 7,601,781.36 CEUX 19/05/2023 29,733 56.312889 1,674,351.14 TQEX 19/05/2023 19,353 56.311687 1,089,800.08 AQEU Total 2,800,348 55.707295 155,999,810.78

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

