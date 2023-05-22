The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Sickle Cell Disease

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical expenses related to sickle cell disease, such as copays, health insurance premiums, therapy administration costs, treatment-related ground travel costs, and genetic testing.

Sickle cell disease distorts the shape of the body's red blood cells, causing several serious health complications.[1] People living with sickle cell disease are more susceptible to acute pain episodes, stroke, blood clots, anemia, infections, and liver problems. The disease is genetic and disproportionately impacts Black people, with one in 13 Black Americans born with the sickle cell trait.

"For too many people living with sickle cell disease, the diagnosis is a double-edged sword of a lifetime of symptoms and pervasive cultural stigma," said Missy Jenkins, Vice President of External Affairs at The Assistance Fund.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our Sickle Cell Disease Financial Assistance Program will help patients access treatment that alleviates their symptoms and allows them to live longer lives."

"By launching this important program to assist people living with sickle cell disease, The Assistance Fund is addressing health and equity challenges head-on," said Sohail Rana, Pediatrician/Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health at Howard Hospital. "I'm proud to be a member of TAF's Advocacy Committee and to fight for the day when every patient can get the care, testing, and treatment they need at a cost within reach."

"The Assistance Fund's Sickle Cell Disease Financial Assistance Program will improve healthcare access and outcomes for thousands of people living with sickle cell disease," said Andrew Campbell, M.D., Director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Program at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC. "As a member of The Assistance Fund's Medical Advisory Board, I appreciate the opportunity to help TAF open new disease programs that support underserved and overlooked communities."

"Today is a great day for the sickle cell disease community," said Teonna Woolford, CEO at Sickle Cell Reproductive Health Education Directive. "The Assistance Fund's Sickle Cell Disease Financial Assistance Program addresses a glaring gap in the healthcare system by making critical treatment accessible for an underserved community."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 905-3744 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 80 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped nearly 180,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-threatening, chronic, or rare disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Sickle cell disease," https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/sicklecell/facts.html, accessed March 2023.

