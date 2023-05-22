Encino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced that Najeeb Ghauri, CEO, and Roger Almond, CFO, will present at the Investor Summit on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Mr. Ghauri and Mr. Almond will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The live company presentation will take place at 12:30 pm ET. Please use this link to view the presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zfG6pi72Qs6k9e8Hpr-ErQ

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please use this link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_95603/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=ISG_INVESTOR

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent - help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words "expects," "anticipates," variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166979