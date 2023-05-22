Stone 2 Stone Solutions To Speak at Upcoming Conferences Spring 2023

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Stone 2 Stone Solutions, Inc. , a Veteran-Owned, real estate business solutions and property management agency, has announced that their CEO and Founder, Avriel DuVerney will be speaking at several upcoming conferences to discuss how to build your real estate portfolio as well as ways to create generational wealth.

The first conference will be the Principles Over Profits Conference, held in Atlanta, Georgia through August 4-5. The conference is aimed at people who aspire to reach financial freedom and potentially engineer a legacy for their family.

POPC will focus on the topics of mindset, flipping, financing, business, trademarks, and also marketing. The goal is to get attendees' minds right so they can position themselves to own their investor identity. With so much to learn in the market for newcomers, this conference aims to be a place for people from all walks of their real estate careers.

Stone 2 Stone Solutions was also invited to speak at the Life Legacy Conference in Florida May 22-23, as well, Life Legacy is also a well known business and success podcast. The host, as well as the CEO of Stone 2 Stone Solutions, Avriel DuVerney is the real estate mogul on the path to redefine generational wealth for investors. As a 20-year military veteran and widely recognized real estate investor, she is on a mission to make real estate investing accessible to all and is working to provide education and coaching to new and rising investors.

Stone 2 Stone Solutions maintains a fast-growing portfolio of properties having been influential in securing and flipping over $2.6M in real estate. As the Principles Over Profits Conference host and the investing coach behind the new real estate investing course, "From Sidelines to Success" the CEO of Stone 2 Stone Solutions will personally teach, coach, and support the new generation of real estate investors.

The company will continue to use these speaking opportunities to focus on teaching people how to maximize investor returns by leveraging capital and minimizing risks through a hands-on management style of strategic and project management, renovation, and development. The Stone 2 Stone Academy is the company's way of coaching as many people as possible on the importance of financial freedom through the real estate market.

About Stone 2 Stone Solutions

Founded in 2019, Stone 2 Stone Solutions acquires financially sound real estate investments that need moderate to heavy rehabilitation with a short-term investment horizon. For more information regarding the company, visit their website . To sign up for and learn more about the Principles Over Profits Conference, see the events tab.

