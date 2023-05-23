Talkable Unveils Revolutionary Video Feature for Enhanced eCommerce Customer Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Talkable, a leading provider of referral marketing solutions for eCommerce brands, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Talkable Video (patent pending) feature. This novel innovation promises to transform the eCommerce marketing landscape by harnessing the power of user-generated content (UGC) to drive unparalleled customer engagement, virality, and increased revenue.

Video content has dominated the digital realm, accounting for 82% of all consumer internet traffic in 2022 (Cisco). Furthermore, video UGC is reportedly 50% more trustworthy than any other media format (Forbes). Recognizing this trend, Talkable's new video feature is designed to enable customers to create and share engaging, authentic videos, endorsing their favorite brands. This strategy not only cultivates a robust community but also leverages the virality of video UGC to drive traffic and conversions.

"Talkable Video is poised to revolutionize referral marketing," says Sara Cook, Head of Marketing at Talkable. "Our innovation allows your customers to become true brand ambassadors, expressing their love for your brand in an authentic and engaging way. The result is a significant increase in brand visibility, customer engagement, and ultimately, revenue growth."

The benefits of integrating Talkable Video into a marketing strategy are vast. It's reported that video UGC is shared 12 times more than text and images combined (Adweek). This groundbreaking feature is also designed for effortless sharing across SMS, email, and social media platforms, offering maximum engagement and conversions.

Following the company's remarkable success in delivering an average of 12% incremental revenue to clients like Pura Vida and 100X ROI for James Allan, Talkable believes the inclusion of Talkable Video can elevate these results even further. The seamless integration with the existing Talkable platform ensures a user-friendly setup, management, and optimization of marketing campaigns.

As the future of referral marketing beckons, Talkable invites eCommerce brands to explore the extraordinary potential of its latest offering, Talkable Video. Brands eager to leverage the immense power of video UGC in their customer acquisition strategy are encouraged to reach out and discover how this innovative tool can propel their business to new heights.

For more information on the Talkable Video, visit [Talkable Video] (https://www.talkable.com/referral-program/video-referrals) or contact the team at Talkable directly.

