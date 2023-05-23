

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen plunged to a record low of 154.50 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 154.28.



The yen touched 150.05 against the euro, its lowest level near 3-weeks. At yesterday's close, the pair was trading at 149.82.



The yen slid to 172.63 against the pound for the first time since 3rd February 2016 and 138.87 against the U.S. dollar for the first time since 30th November 2022, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.31 and 138.59, respectively.



Against the Australia and Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 92.35 and 102.90 from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.20 and 102.62, respectively.



The yen slipped to 87.31 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 87.14.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 158.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the euro, 175.00 against the pound, 142.00 against the greenback, 94.00 against the aussie, 106.00 against the loonie and 89.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

