Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches "STRONG BUY" – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
WKN: 874341 | ISIN: AT0000743059 | Ticker-Symbol: OMV
23.05.23
23.05.2023 | 07:34
23.05.2023 | 07:34
CGG Awarded OMV Contract for Multi-Year Dedicated Center

Paris, France - May23, 2023

CGG has been awarded a new contract by OMV to continue operating a dedicated center at its head office in Vienna for an initial three-year period. During this time, OMV will continue to benefit from in-house access to CGG's advanced seismic imaging and reservoir characterization technology, as well as the support of its multi-disciplinary geoscience expertise to support key energy transition areas, such as CCUS, geothermal, and mining & minerals.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: "CGG has been providinghigh-end seismic imaging services to OMV in its office for over 40 years. Thislong-term partnershipis a testament to the value thatour dedicated center deliversthrough experiencedpeople, innovativetechnologies, and tailored solutionstomeet OMV's needs. We are particularly delighted to win this new dedicated center contract as itextendsour collaboration withOMVinto their worldwide low-carbon business areas, giving CGG the opportunity to leverage our expertise and technology to supportOMV's energy transition plan."

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com (mailto:christophe.barnini@cgg.com)

Attachment

  • CGG Awarded OMV Contract for Multi-Year Dedicated Center (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78c1aec5-a97b-4a14-aed5-c3dfb2fc61b7)

