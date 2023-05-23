Pensana Plc - Notice of GM

23 MAY 2023

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Publication of Notice of General Meeting

Pensana is pleased to advise that a Notice of General Meeting and Form of Proxy has today been posted to shareholders. The Notice of General Meeting has also today been published on the Company's website www.pensana.co.uk

The General Meeting will be held at 11.00 BST on Thursday, 8 June 2023 at the offices of Simmons & Simmons LLP, CityPoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS.

A copy of the Notice of General Meeting will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

George Zacharias, Group Company Secretary

Media enquiries:

FGS Global:

Gordon Simpson / Richard Crowley Pensana-LON@fgsglobal.com