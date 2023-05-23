Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
22.05.23
18:13 Uhr
0,317 Euro
-0,005
-1,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3060,33708:31
0,3180,32608:00
PR Newswire
23.05.2023 | 08:06
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Notice of GM

Pensana Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

23 MAY 2023

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Publication of Notice of General Meeting

Pensana is pleased to advise that a Notice of General Meeting and Form of Proxy has today been posted to shareholders. The Notice of General Meeting has also today been published on the Company's website www.pensana.co.uk

The General Meeting will be held at 11.00 BST on Thursday, 8 June 2023 at the offices of Simmons & Simmons LLP, CityPoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS.

A copy of the Notice of General Meeting will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

George Zacharias, Group Company Secretary

Media enquiries:

FGS Global:

Gordon Simpson / Richard Crowley Pensana-LON@fgsglobal.com

www.pensana.co.uk


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.